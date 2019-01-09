PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A city bus full of passengers was hit as a multi-state police chase crossed into Pennsylvania, injuring three officers and a bus passenger.

Philadelphia police tweeted a photo of the 20-year-old suspect who fled the crash scene. They say he is wanted in Delaware and believe he is armed and dangerous.

Several schools in the area of south Philadelphia near Broad St. and Oregon Ave. are on lockdown.

A spokesman at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says a city bus full of passengers was hit during the chase. Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says one trooper was hurt in the crash.

Wilmington Police say two officers are being treated at a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.