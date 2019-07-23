KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A mudslide buried houses in two remote mountain villages in Nepal on Tuesday, killing eight people and leaving two others missing, officials said.

Government Administrator Yadhunath Poudyal said the mudslide at dawn Tuesday buried at least five houses while residents were sleeping.

Villagers pulled out alive two people who were buried by the mudslide, while the search was continuing for two more who were still missing.

The villages in Gulmi district, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, are remote and it takes hours on foot to reach them. Continuing rainfall was making it difficult for rescuers to reach the area.

Monsoon rains had already killed around 90 people in Nepal since July 12, mostly by flooding waters in the southern plain area and mudslides in the mountainous terrain.