Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The mother of a toddler whose disappearance prompted the biggest criminal investigation in Maine history says she’s been unable to locate the father.

Trista Reynolds tells WGME-TV no one can find Justin DiPietro, who reported then-20-month-old Ayla Reynolds missing in 2011 in Waterville.

Court documents show DiPietro’s last known address was in California.

State police have long believed the girl is dead, and a judge declared her legally dead in 2017.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Reynolds has blamed DiPietro for the toddler’s death. But the body has never been found and no charges have been filed.

Last year, Reynolds filed a wrongful death lawsuit but she says her team is running out of time to serve DiPietro with legal papers. She posted a plea on social media this week for information about his whereabouts.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com

The Associated Press