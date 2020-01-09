FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The mother of a Texas woman fatally shot by a police officer has died in the house where her daughter was killed, an attorney for the family said.

Yolanda Carr passed away Thursday morning in the Fort Worth home where an city officer shot her daughter, Atatiana Jefferson, in October, according to lawyer Lee Merritt. The cause of Carr’s death was not immediately known, but she had been getting treatment for congestive heart failure, he said.

Jefferson, 28, had recently moved into her mother’s home to care for her when she was shot through a window by Officer Aaron Dean. Carr was hospitalized when her daughter was killed and had been missing a “critical” caregiver since, Merritt said.

“They’ve been reeling from one tragedy to the next,” Merritt said of the family.

Dean, now 35, shot Jefferson through a back window after responding to an early morning call about an open front door. On body camera footage of the call he cannot be heard identifying himself as police before firing into the house. He resigned in the days after the shooting and has been charged with murder.