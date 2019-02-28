UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a California mother in the death of her infant daughter and for injuries sustained by her son after police say he was dropped from an apartment building’s second story.
The San Bernardino County district attorney’s office said Thursday that 24-year-old Tierra Ortega is charged with child abuse causing death and attempted murder.
It’s unclear if Ortega has an attorney. She’s set to appear in court later Thursday.
Police say a neighbor saw Ortega drop her 1½-year-old son from a second-floor landing Tuesday before she jumped.
Ortega suffered facial injuries. The boy was hospitalized with a broken foot and minor injuries.
Ortega’s daughter was not breathing when officers found her inside an apartment in the city of Upland, east of Los Angles.
The infant died at a hospital.