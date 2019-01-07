JERUSALEM (AP) — Moshe Arens, a former Israeli defense minister, foreign minister and an early political mentor to Benjamin Netanyahu, has died. He was 93.
Netanyahu eulogized him Monday, saying there was “no greater patriot than him.” The prime minister said he loved him as “a son loves his father.”
Arens was born in Lithuania but grew up in the United States, where he served in the military during World War II. After immigrating to Israel, he became a stalwart in the hawkish Likud party, for whose governments he served three stints as defense minister.
An engineer by training, he was instrumental in developing Israel’s military and aircraft industries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- 'World's oldest woman' was 122 when she died; 1 researcher says she was lying about age
- Police investigate sexual-assault accusations after woman in vegetative state gives birth
In the early 1980s, he was the first to recognize the skills of a young Benjamin Netanyahu and brought him into Israeli politics.