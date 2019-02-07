RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan government officials say Morocco has stopped taking part in military action with the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s war, and has recalled its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Tensions have been mounting between Morocco and Saudi Arabia amid international concerns about the Yemen war and other issues.

A Moroccan government official said Thursday that Morocco no longer takes part in military interventions or ministerial meetings in the Saudi-led coalition.

Another Moroccan government official said the ambassador was recalled after a Saudi television report about the disputed Western Sahara.

Both officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the diplomatic tensions.

Morocco has not divulged details of its military’s participation in coalition in Yemen fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015.