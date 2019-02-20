WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. government scientist says the remains of at least a couple more American soldiers killed in the Korean War are likely to be identified shortly from 55 boxes provided last summer by North Korea.

John Byrd, director of the Defense Department laboratory that is working on the identifications, said in an Associated Press interview Wednesday that the additional identifications are in the final stages.

This progress comes as President Donald Trump prepares for a follow-up summit meeting next week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on nuclear disarmament. At their first meeting in June, Kim agreed to turn over an unspecified number of U.S. war remains.

Byrd’s lab thus far has identified three U.S. soldiers from the remains, including one last month.