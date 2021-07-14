WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen people were injured Wednesday in a bus crash in the nation’s capital.

District of Columbia Fire and EMS says two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the bus crashed into a retaining wall around 3:30 p.m.

Three other people had serious injuries and seven others had non-serious and non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. One person refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash occurred in Northeast Washington, near the Fort Totten Metro station.

Police and fire officials were still investigating the cause of the collision.