PHOENIX (AP) — More victims of a man accused of luring homeless women with the promise of food and shelter only to sexually assault them have been identified, Phoenix police said Friday.

Authorities say 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia is facing more charges a week after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies arrested him for three counts of sexual assault and four counts of kidnapping.

Incorvaia has been re-booked on 10 counts of sexual assault and six counts of aggravated assault, Sgt. Tommy Thompson said. Other charges include one count each of kidnapping, assault and threatening or intimidating.

It was unclear Friday if Incorvaia had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Incorvaia allegedly would look for homeless women in the same 1-square-mile area of northwest Phoenix. He would gain their trust by offering a shower and food.

Sheriff’s officials said Incorvaia would take the women in his car to a home near New River and sexually and physically assault them.

The victims were sometimes restrained or tied to a chair, court records show.

Sheriff’s detectives served search warrants on two residences associated with Incorvaia before his July 31 arrest. His vehicle has been seized.

Thompson said the suspect’s method of operation matches three open cases in Phoenix dating back to 2017. One case involved a woman. In the other two, teenage girls were the victims. But the three were victimized at locations within the city.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or similar incidents to contact the department. Other metro Phoenix police agencies are also reviewing cases that might have been committed by the suspect.