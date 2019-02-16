PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in Montenegro demanding the resignation of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic’s government over allegations of corruption.

The crowd marched through the capital of Podgorica on Saturday chanting “Milo thief” and carrying banners reading “No more crime” or “Rebellion.”

The protest dubbed “Resist” was organized after a former key ally of Djukanovic accused the president and his ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of murky financial dealings and high-level corruption.

Djukanovic has denied the allegations, and authorities in turn accused former banker Dusko Knezevic of money laundering and fraud. Knezevic has fled the country.

Djukanovic and his party have ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for decades. He led the country to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.