MOSCOW (AP) — An imprisoned model from Belarus who claimed last year that she had evidence of Russian involvement in helping elect Donald Trump president has told Russian media that she can’t wait to be released.

Anastasia Vashukevich who has been in a Thai prison since February last year was given a suspended sentenced on Tuesday and ordered to be deported after she pleaded guilty to soliciting and conspiracy.

Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, earlier claimed to have recordings of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election, but never released them.

State-owned news agency RIA Novosti in Vashukevich’s first interview since her arrest quoted her as saying that she is looking forward to a free life. She made no comment about her allegations about Deripaska.