CONROE, Texas (AP) — An MMA fighter facing murder charges who was recaptured after escaping from a prison van says he had “nothing to do with” two bodies found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma last month.
Cedric Marks told TV station KPRC2 during a Thursday video call from a Texas jail that he’s not guilty of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.
Marks says police “coerced” a witness against him and that he “was not trying to escape” Sunday when he somehow freed himself from the van outside a McDonald’s near Houston.
Police recaptured the 44-year-old middleweight fighter after about nine hours. He declined to say how he escaped and authorities have released no details.
Marks is being held on charges including capital murder on more than $1.75 million bond.