CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say surveillance video helped police locate an MMA fighter facing murder charges after he escaped a prison transport van in Texas.

Conroe Police Chief Jeff Christy says Cedric Marks escaped while wearing leg, hand and belly restraints. He was found Sunday hiding inside a 55-gallon (208-liter) trash can in Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston.

Marks had escaped earlier Sunday after the driver of the private transport van stopped at a McDonald’s. Christy says Marks was still wearing his orange prison jumpsuit when he was captured.

Murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in the killings last month of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and Scott’s friend, Michael Swearingin.

Both disappeared on Jan. 4. Their bodies were found Jan. 15 buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma.