AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat MJ Hegar of Texas says she’s running for U.S. Senate in 2020 against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

Hegar’s announcement Tuesday makes her the first well-known Democrat to enter the race against Cornyn, who has been in the Senate since 2002 and was the No. 2 Republican in the chamber until this year.

Hegar is an Air Force veteran who ran a longshot congressional bid against Rep. John Carter last year. She finished within three percentage points in a traditionally safe Republican district near Austin.

Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro is also considering entering the Senate race.

A Democrat hasn’t won a U.S. Senate race in Texas since the 1970s, but Beto O’Rourke’s near-upset against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year has changed Democrats’ expectations of what’s possible in the nation’s largest conservative state.