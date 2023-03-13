HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer was fatally shot and a second officer was seriously wounded in an overnight shooting that was followed by an apparent police standoff with the suspect, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol announced early Monday that Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith with the Hermann Police Department died of his injuries at a hospital after being shot at a convenience store in the small town about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The highway patrol said a second Hermann officer who was shot remains hospitalized in serious condition. Highway patrol spokesman Corporal Kyle Green told KTVI-TV the wounded officer was brought to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released details describing what led to the shooting or said whether officers returned fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the highway patrol identified the shooting suspect as Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of Eureka, Missouri, and that police were involved in an apparent manhunt near a house in Hermann along Highway 19, not far from the convenience store where the shooting happened.

Police surrounded the home and yelled at the alleged gunman to come outside. Officers earlier had searched near a motel in Hermann, where Simpson and his girlfriend may have rented a room Sunday, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Online Missouri court records show Simpson faced previous criminal charges involving drugs, weapons offenses, assault and property damage. A St. Louis County judge issued a warrant for his arrest in August when Simpson failed to show up in court in a drug possession case, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Hermann, located about 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) west of St. Louis, is the county seat of Gasconade County and has a population of about 2,100.