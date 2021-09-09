ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man accused of killing four people in Missouri, including a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, has been found dead in South Dakota.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, J.T. McLean, 45, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night in a car parked at a motel near Dakota Dunes. The U.S. Marshals Service says McLean has family in the area.

Deputies said investigators tracked McLean to the motel using the OnStar navigation system on a vehicle he stole from one of the victims.

McLean is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, Allison Abitz, 43, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee. Their bodies were found Aug. 22 at their home south of Columbia.

Evidence indicated was strangled and her daughter was drowned in a bathtub, according to authorities in Boone County, Missouri.

According to a statement from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, McLean was also wanted for the slaying of two other people in Miller County, Missouri.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges did not immediately return a call inquiring about the Miller County slayings. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a call from more information.