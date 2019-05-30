NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As the Mississippi River rises, a spillway in Louisiana will be opened for the third time ever — and only the second time for flood control.

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin opening the Morganza Spillway on Sunday. For three days water will rise one foot (one-third meter) a day on a 112-square-mile (290-square-kilometer) floodway, to let wildlife escape.

After that, officials plan to release enough water to fill the Boston Aquarium’s biggest tank 5½ times every second. That’s one-quarter total capacity.

State wildlife officials say people who live nearby should stay away from displaced wildlife.

Morganza was opened in 2011 for flood control. In 1973, it was used to protect an upriver structure that keeps the Atchafalaya River from capturing the Mississippi.