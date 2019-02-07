RAMSEY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — State troopers fatally shot a Mississippi Gulf Coast man after officers say they were shot at during a high-speed chase.
Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry tells WLOX-TV that 25-year-old Miles Dylan Cooper of Gulfport died Wednesday.
Cooper was shot after a chase that Master Sgt. Justin Elkins says began in Biloxi. Elkins says troopers were told someone in a Dodge Durango SUV attempted a carjacking at a gas station.
Elkins says a chase followed, with at least one person in the SUV shooting at troopers.
Flurry says Cooper crashed into a ditch and flipped. Elkins says Cooper and two passengers exited and more shots were fired. Troopers returned fire, killing Cooper and wounding the unnamed passengers.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
___
Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com