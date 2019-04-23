DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A missing woman has been found alive in her wrecked car five days after she was last seen in south Alabama.

Authorities say a passer-by noticed a car that was mostly hidden by brush in a ditch off a road Monday.

Rescuers found Robin Joyce Fancher trapped inside. She was last seen five days earlier when she left for the post office in a Mitsubishi sedan.

News outlets report that crews from five agencies worked for more than an hour to free the woman, who suffered multiple injuries but was communicating with rescuers.

She’s now hospitalized, but officials haven’t released information about her condition. They also haven’t said how she survived inside the vehicle.

Dothan Fire Battalion Chief Pete Webb says Fancher was pinned against the driver’s door.