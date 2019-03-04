Share story

ROME (AP) — The family of a Vatican City teenager who disappeared in 1983 wants to know if she is buried in a cemetery on Holy See grounds.

The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Monday quoted from a letter that a family lawyer wrote to church officials asking that a grave in the Teutonic Cemetery in Vatican City be opened to see if it contains the remains of Emanuela Orlandi.

She was the daughter of a Vatican employee who lived with his family in the tiny city state. Orlandi was 15 when she disappeared after a music lesson in Rome.

The family has long demanded to see Vatican documentation about the enduring mystery.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti says that Vatican officials have received the letter and that “the requests will be studied.”

