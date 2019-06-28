STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been ordered to stay away from his girlfriend.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Police say they disposed of items found in Hartford that contained Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

Troconis and her lawyer went before a judge Friday, who agreed to issue a no-contact order designed to keep Fotis Dulos and his attorney away from her.

The judge also granted permission for Troconis to travel to a friend’s home in New York state.

Fotis Dulos’ lawyer, Norman Pattis, says he wants the judge to drop all charges against Troconis so she can help Fotis Dulos in his defense.