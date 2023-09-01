The body of a missing climber was found in Glacier National Park on Friday.

Park officials announced in a news release that ground searchers found the body of 32-year-old Adam Fuselier on Reynolds Mountain at about 11 a.m.

Fuselier, of Castle Pines, Colorado, had been missing since Tuesday. The cause of death is still under investigation.

A U.S. Forest Service helicopter took his body from the mountain to West Glacier, Montana.

Fuselier’s family last heard from him Tuesday afternoon. He’d planned to climb Reynolds Mountain. On Wednesday, rangers were told that he was overdue for his return. His vehicle was found at Logan Pass later that day.

A ground search started Wednesday in rainy and foggy conditions. An aircrew joined the search Thursday, and a Forest Service helicopter joined the search on Friday. More than 50 searchers and a dog team were also involved.

The release said tips from hikers who’d had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area and led to his remains being found.

In the release, park staff expressed condolences to the man’s family and asked that the public respect their privacy.