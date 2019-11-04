COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — A man armed with a gun carjacked two vehicles, sexually assaulted a woman and briefly held a family of four hostage in their suburban St. Paul home Monday morning before officers fatally shot him trying to escape, police said.

The family escaped from the house in Cottage Grove, then moments later the man stole a vehicle from their garage, crashed it and fled on foot before he was shot, Cottage Grove Police Chief Pete Koerner said. A Cottage Grove officer and an officer from an assisting agency fired their weapons.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. No one else was injured in the shooting. The names of the suspect and the officers were not immediately released.

The incident began in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood on Monday morning. The Maplewood Police Department said on its Facebook page that a woman was abducted in Maplewood and forced to drive to St. Paul, where she was sexually assaulted. The man left, and the woman called police.

The man then turned up in Cottage Grove, where he carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint at about 8:30 a.m., then dumped that vehicle and entered a house. He tried to flee in the family’s pickup truck, and was shot shortly after 9 a.m.

Koerner said the suspect was still armed when he was shot.