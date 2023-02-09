NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (AP) — Workers at a boat factory in Minnesota subdued a person armed with a weapon at the plant early Thursday, authorities said.

The unidentified person was taken into police custody and no one was injured at the Lund Boat Company, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office said in a news release. Officers had responded to the plant after 7 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter.

Authorities did not say if the person was an employee of the plant, or if any shots were fired. The sheriff’s office said more information would be released later Thursday.

New York Mills is about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.