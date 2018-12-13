As cities across the country contend with an affordable-housing crisis that has led to gentrification and homelessness, few have been willing to take on single-family zoning, fiercely protected by neighborhood groups.

In a bold move to address its affordable-housing crisis and confront a history of racist housing practices, Minneapolis has decided to eliminate single-family zoning, a classification that has long perpetuated segregation.

The Minneapolis City Council voted last Friday to get rid of the category and instead allow residential structures with up to three dwelling units — like duplexes and triplexes — in every neighborhood. Minneapolis is believed to be the first major city in the United States to approve such a change citywide.

Peggy Reinhardt, 75, an advocate who supported the decision, hopes the change will mean more housing options around her Uptown Minneapolis neighborhood. She sees young couples in apartments who cannot afford to scale up to $400,000 houses, while elderly residents nearby are “house rich and cash poor” and have few options to downsize in their neighborhood.

“It’s that missing middle,” she said.

As cities across the country contend with an affordable-housing crisis that has led to gentrification and homelessness, few have been willing to take on single-family zoning, a way of living that is fiercely protected by neighborhood groups. Portland, Oregon, is working on a plan to allow fourplexes in nearly all single-family neighborhoods, and Seattle is considering rezoning 6 percent of its single-family neighborhoods to include more housing.

In Minneapolis, the decision came as part of a sweeping plan to propel the city into the future by addressing issues like housing, racial equity and climate change. The plan, called Minneapolis 2040, drew thousands of public comments, “Don’t Bulldoze Our Neighborhoods” yard signs and a last-minute lawsuit, but ultimately passed on a 12-1 vote.

It will now go to a regional planning agency for review. City officials expect the zoning changes to go into effect sometime next year.

Experts say adding density to single-family neighborhoods is a powerful tool to address housing affordability and chip away at segregation. While going so far as to eliminate single-family zoning might not be politically possible everywhere — the Minneapolis City Council is made up of 12 Democrats and one Green Party member — success there could offer one model of what is possible.

“Minneapolis is not alone in being a city with a history of intentional segregation,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in an interview this week. “I’m hopeful that we’re not alone in undoing it.”

How zoning is a proxy for race

Single-family neighborhoods rose to prominence across the country after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1917 that zoning based on race was unconstitutional.

“Single-family zoning became basically the only option to try to maintain both race and class segregation,” said Jessica Trounstine, an associate professor of political science at the University of California, Merced, who has studied segregation.

In addition, generations of racial disparities in wealth accumulation, exacerbated by federally backed lending practices that discriminated against African-Americans, meant that most homeowners were white. “So if you make a particular part of the city homeowners only, then you essentially make that neighborhood restricted to whites,” Trounstine said.

Today, Minneapolis has a growing population of about 400,000 and is about 60 percent white, according to census statistics. The racial disparities are stark: Black and Native American babies in Minneapolis die at three to four times the rate of white babies. White residents, on average, make far more money than people of color. And nearly 60 percent of white households in Minneapolis own their home, while less than 25 percent of African-American, Native American and Hispanic households do, according to the city.

In its Minneapolis 2040 report, the city took the remarkable step of acknowledging — in writing — its own role in perpetuating that inequity.

Michael Lens, an associate professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the city’s willingness to own up to the past was a necessary — but unusual — step in moving forward.

“It’s essential — and frequently not on the table,” said Lens, who is from Minneapolis’ twin city, St. Paul. “I think that’s great. ‘Minnesota nice’ in action.”

Yes, in my backyard?

About 50 percent to 60 percent of Minneapolis is zoned as single-family only, according to city officials. In some cases, duplexes and triplexes have been grandfathered in and already exist in those neighborhoods.

Even still, “We don’t have enough homes for people who want to live here,” said Lisa Bender, the City Council president, who supported the plan. “Increasing our housing supply is part of the solution.”

That means allowing triplexes in every neighborhood and another key change: making it easier to build multifamily housing near transit corridors.

Janne Flisrand, a co-founder of the group Neighbors for More Neighbors, said that the zoning changes would help people like her: She bought her fourplex in Minneapolis in 1996 and has rented out three of the units to pay her mortgage. “I want to open the door for a Janne of 2018,” she said.

But many residents, particularly those who live near transit, fear they will “wake up one day” with a tall apartment building next door, said Lisa McDonald, a former City Council member who worked with the group Minneapolis for Everyone to oppose the plan.

She said she wanted the city to slow down — to prepare an environmental-impact statement and change zoning on a limited basis instead of citywide.

“We’ve tried very hard to work with the city to say, ‘Let’s find a rational approach to this,’” she said. “And instead, what the city has basically done is say, ‘If you’re not for this plan, you’re a racist and an elitist.’”

The city also faces a lawsuit over environmental concerns, which is pending.

What’s next?

Frey, the mayor, remains confident that the plan will go forward.

“Sometimes,” he said, “the only thing people hate worse than the status quo is any change at all.” But he argued that solutions to the city’s problems should match the historical harm that was inflicted.

“Efforts to allow for a beautiful diversity of people throughout our city and in every neighborhood didn’t end with Brown v. Board of Education,” he said.

Lens, the UCLA professor, said it could take years to know whether the changes to single-family neighborhoods in Minneapolis have been successful.

But perhaps the best measure of the change, he said, would be no perceptible change at all.

“A lot of people that lived there for a long time and even some people that right now are upset about this kind of decision,” he said, “are going to look around their neighborhood and say: ‘This has been a good thing. This is still a great place to live.’”