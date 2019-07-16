ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis city council has voted to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings after the decision to drop it generated a firestorm of criticism, including from the White House.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted to drop the pledge June 17 in an effort to be more inclusive to new residents and non-citizens.

Protesters packed the meeting room last week, and on Monday night more than 100 people showed up to call for the reinstatement of the pledge. The council then voted unanimously to bring it back.

The Star Tribune reports that council member Thom Miller says city workers have been inundated with sometimes abusive and harassing emails and phone calls about the decision. Even President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the protesters.

