ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has voiced his support for a chorus of protests against a Minnesota city council’s decision to drop the Pledge of Allegiance from its meetings.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5-0 last month to stop reciting the pledge in an effort to be more inclusive to new residents and non-citizens.

The Star Tribune reports that nearly 100 protesters attended a council meeting in the Minneapolis suburb Monday night. Some waved American flags and recited the pledge while calling on council members to resign.

No vote was taken, but two proposals were introduced to either reverse the decision or continue the discussion with input from the community.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he would be fighting with supporters of the pledge.

