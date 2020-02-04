MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded during a pursuit early Tuesday and the suspected gunman later took his own life, authorities said.

The 32-year-old officer was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and released from the hospital, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement.

Officers spotted a car driving recklessly about 1 a.m. and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over, according to Capt. David Salazar. The vehicle crashed and three people fled on foot with two officers giving chase.

One of the three — identified by police as a male — turned and fired at the officers, wounding one. The two others were arrested, Salazar said.

Officers searching the area about an hour later found the suspected shooter dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His gun was recovered at the scene.

Milwaukee police say the wounded officer and his 33-year-old partner will be placed on standard administrative duty. The Milwaukee Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating.

This story has been corrected to show the officer is 32 years old, not 33.