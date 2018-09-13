Residents in states from Virginia to Georgia — especially those who live in flood-prone areas or on the coast — must decide whether to stay or go. Here are some snapshots of a region awaiting the hurricane.

Millions of people in the path of Hurricane Florence are frantically preparing for a monster storm that’s anticipated to make landfall as early as Friday afternoon.

Here are some snapshots of a region awaiting the hurricane:

Stocking up and waiting it out

Barbara Timberlake of Leland, North Carolina, walked down with her dog to look at the choppy Cape Fear River. She lives about 15 miles inland from Wrightsville Beach, in the path of the storm.

She said she was born in Wilmington and that her family always had a tradition of going to the beach to watch the ocean before a major storm hit. But the beaches are closed due to mandatory evacuations.

“It’s a family tradition to go look at the ocean. Now they won’t let you over the bridge, so the next best thing is an angry river,” she said.

She said she and her husband felt safe to ride out Hurricane Florence in their house, even though most of their neighbors have left town. She thinks they left because most are originally from the North and not used to riding out hurricanes.

“We’re in a fairly new house in a gated community,” she said. “Most everyone is gone.”

She said she and her husband stocked up on supplies.

“We bought rum and beer. I boiled some peanuts. Lots of bottled water,” she said. “I have a gas stove so even if electricity goes off I can use it.”

Worried but staying put

Julie Terrell of Wilmington decided it was safe enough to ride out the storm in her neighborhood several miles inland despite her concerns about falling trees.

On Thursday, she walked past a row of shops fortified with boards, sandbags, and hurricane shutters to look at the choppy Cape Fear River that could overflow and inundate downtown shops. She ducked into a Waffle House restaurant, one of the few still open.

Winds were causing traffic lights to sway and Spanish moss in trees to blow sideways.

She said she worries about damage in her neighborhood from old trees.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m probably a 7” in terms of worry, she said.

“Because it’s Mother Nature. You can’t predict.”

“We have a bunch of old trees in our neighborhood. Everything is old, so that’s concerning,” she said.

Hunkering down with the cats

One South Carolina family living two blocks from the ocean thought long and hard about leaving before Hurricane Florence hit, but they just couldn’t afford it.

Mercedes O’Neill said she is scared to be in her North Myrtle Beach home with her boyfriend, her 6-year-old daughter and a son due Sept. 27 when the winds and rain pick up. But she says they couldn’t afford to stay in a hotel or to drive to a shelter. And she didn’t want to leave her cats behind.

A family member rented a room, but when the storm slowed down, they couldn’t afford any extra days.

O’Neill’s boyfriend Kelly Johnson says the couple needs to get back to work as soon as they can and returning after an evacuation can take several days.

A final glass of wine

Hours before a mandatory evacuation took effect, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, resident Phoebe Tesh paused while loading her car to have a glass of wine on the steps of the house where she and her husband rent an apartment.

“We just love it down here so much we want to spend as time as we can,” she said.

Tesh, who works in information technology for UNC-Wilmington, said she and her husband have been ferrying valuables to her parents’ house on the mainland in Wilmington, where they planned to ride out the storm.

“We started out with anything that cost over $200. Now we’re down to anything over $30,” she said, waving toward an SUV crammed with plastic bins and various items, including a block of chef’s knives. “Next time, we need a box truck.”

She and her husband, a professor at UNC-W, love the beach so much they sold a house on the mainland to rent there full time five years ago. She said they typically evacuate for major storms, and even neighbors who tend to ride out hurricanes are leaving.

“We don’t know of anyone who’s staying for the storm,” she said.

Coming out of retirement to help

Looking over a fleet of utility trucks staged near Charlotte Motor Speedway, retired utility worker Paul Anderson confessed Wednesday that he gets a rush from helping out with recovery efforts. The pay is good, but that’s not why he does it.

“It’s adrenaline,” said Anderson, 59, of Lake City, Florida. “As soon as I get the call to go to work, I’m a changed man. My wife will tell you that. It makes you feel good to go help people. Plus, you get paid.”

Anderson didn’t hesitate this time, gathering people from Florida and Alabama and preparing to roll toward Wilmington, North Carolina. At least two dozen trucks were parked near the speedway as workers loaded equipment into a trailer.

“When (my boss) asked me if I’d go down to the coast, I said yeah. And he said ‘You know what you’re getting into, don’t you?’ and I said, ‘That’s where I want to be. I want to be right in the middle of it.’”

Finally, Anderson admitted to one fear.

“I’m scared of the water,” he said. “I’m not scared of the wind. (Hurricane) Irma had a lot of wind. You don’t want to be out in it but you can protect yourself from that. This water thing, we’ve never had to face that. “