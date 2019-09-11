ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING (AP) — A humanitarian rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea has appealed to Italian and Maltese authorities for the medical evacuation of a pregnant woman and a safe place of disembarkation for the 83 other migrants on board.

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, run jointly by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, rescued 50 migrants from a rubber boat on Sunday, including the woman, who is nine months pregnant.0

The ship also took in 34 migrants rescued by a small sailboat on Monday, after it declared a state of emergency.

The Ocean Viking was initially asked to bring the migrants to Zawiyah, Libya, which the ship refused, saying Libya is not a safe place to disembark.