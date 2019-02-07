PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Mexico (AP) — Patience was wearing thin for some of the 1,600 Central American migrants spending their fourth day at an improvised shelter in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas.

A large police force guarding the unused factory complex allowed migrants out only in groups of about a dozen. Police took them under escort to a nearby store or the U.S. border to file asylum claims.

Facing a long wait and the somewhat harsh welcome in Piedras Negras, some migrants asked to return to their home countries.

Other migrants, especially those from Nicaragua, were willing to wait, trusting their asylum claims would be approved.

U.S. officials are “metering” asylum claims, accepting only a few per day because they say the facilities at Eagle Pass are at capacity.