EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials say interim President Satish Udpa expects to return to work next week after falling on stage during commencement ceremonies.

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said in a message to The Associated Press Wednesday that Udpa continues to recover at home after what officials have described as “a health incident” last Friday. The university hasn’t released additional details about Udpa’s health.

Udpa, university administrator and former engineering dean, was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler.

Engler was ousted after saying some victims enjoyed publicity from the sex abuse scandal involving imprisoned campus sports doctor Larry Nassar.

