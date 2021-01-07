LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Capitol is closed Thursday due to an unspecified threat, a Michigan State Police spokesman confirmed.

The closure comes one day after supporters of President Donald Trump rioted during a Wednesday rally near the U.S. Capitol protesting the presidential election results, forced their way inside the U.S. Capitol, and did considerable damage while delaying the counting of the electoral votes. One rioter was shot by police and died.

Lt. Darren Green would not give details of the Lansing threat but said a news release will be issued.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said lawmakers were informed of the closure early Thursday morning, but were given no details.

Lawmakers were told the closure is temporary, while the threat is investigated, and they will be notified by the Michigan State Police when the building reopens.

The Michigan Legislature is not in session.

Hertel said it is time to ban guns inside the state Capitol and noted that in April a large group of men, some carrying rifles, crowded into the lobby outside the state House chambers, shouting to be allowed onto the House floor, during a protest at the Capitol against Michigan’s state of emergency.

If that was not a wake-up call, then what happened Wednesday should be, Hertel said.

The Michigan Capitol Commission, which is controlled by Republicans, has resisted calls to ban guns inside the Capitol.