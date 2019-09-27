DETROIT (AP) — The re-election campaign for Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is promoting T-shirts with a slogan calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment that include a two-letter acronym for a profanity she used in reference to the president early this year.

Campaign spokesman TJ Bucholz says the T-shirts went on sale Thursday as a gift for a $29 contribution to Tlaib’s re-election efforts. The T-shirts say: “Impeach the MF.”

Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga called the T-shirts inappropriate.

Buscholz described the T-shirts as “a fun item” and “probably a collectible.”

Republicans and some Democrats criticized Tlaib after she used the profanity in January in reference to Trump

House Democrats this week launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump as part of a whistleblower complaint about his activities.