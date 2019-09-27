DETROIT (AP) — The re-election campaign for Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is promoting T-shirts with a slogan calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment that include a two-letter acronym for a profanity she used in reference to the president early this year.

Republicans and some Democrats criticized Tlaib after she used the phrase following her January swearing-in.

The Detroit News reports that Tlaib’s campaign said in an email Thursday, “You’ve asked for ’em. And now we’ve got ’em.”

Campaign spokesman TJ Bucholz says the T-shirts went on sale Thursday as a gift for a $29 contribution to Tlaib’s re-election efforts. He described the T-shirts as “a fun item” and “probably a collectible.”

Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga called the T-shirts inappropriate.

House Democrats this week launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump as part of a whistleblower complaint about his activities.