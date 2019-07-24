LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Second-term Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan won’t seek re-election to Congress in 2020.

Mitchell announced his plan in tearful remarks on the House floor Wednesday. Politico first reported the decision.

He says it’s time to focus on his family, which includes a 9-year-old son. He also expressed frustration, saying “rhetoric overwhelms policy, and politics consumes much of the oxygen” in Washington.

Mitchell last week criticized President Donald Trump for saying four Democratic congresswoman of color should “go back” to the countries they came from.

The 62-year-old Mitchell was first elected in 2016 to the 10th Congressional District, which includes Michigan’s rural Thumb region and portions of suburban Detroit’s Macomb County. The district’s voters heavily backed Trump in 2016, and Republicans should have no problem holding the seat in 2020.