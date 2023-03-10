SEBEWAING, Mich. (AP) — A mentally ill Michigan man accused of making death threats on social media against Democratic politicians and those in the LGBTQ community was charged with illegally possessing guns.

Randall Berka II is accused of posting various written threats on a YouTube channel, the FBI said in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in federal court in Flint.

According to the complaint, Berka — who lives with his parents in Sebewaing — said “biden deserves to die,” a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” a reference to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Berka also wrote, “I’ll kill anyone who tries to take my guns,” according to the FBI.

He was expected to appear in court Friday. It is not known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Berka was involuntarily committed for mental health care in 2012 and declared incapacitated, which bars him from possessing guns or ammunition, the FBI said.

His mother purchased four firearms for him in the past year, but now believes he “should be arrested and put in prison,” the FBI said in the complaint.

She “does not think the mental health treatment is working,” the FBI said.

The case follows the February arrest of another Michigan man who was accused of threatening to kill state government officials who are Jewish. Jack Carpenter III, of Tipton, was indicted Thursday on a hate crime charge.