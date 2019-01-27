SANTA ROSALIA, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say they have arrested an alleged drug trafficker in last week’s killing of the director of a community radio station.
Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur identified the suspect Sunday only as Hector “N.”
They say that on Jan. 19 the suspect and other people abducted 34-year-old Jose Rafael Murua Manriquez, who headed Radio Kashana in the town of Santa Rosalia. His body was found the next day among vegetation in the municipality of Mulege.
Prosecutors did not give any information on a possible motive.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Brain researchers warn that lack of sleep is a public-health crisis
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Pelosi, powerful woman who answers to herself, has Trump flummoxed
- U.S. scrambles to outrun China in new 'arms' race over 5G data network.
Mexico’s representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists said after the killing that Murua was part of Mexico’s journalist protection program and had received threats as recently as November.