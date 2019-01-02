MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador used his first news conference of 2019 to start recruitment for his new National Guard, which will become the country’s primary security force.
Lopez Obrador says the government hopes to recruit about 50,000 civilians to add to the guard’s initial composition of military personnel and federal police.
Those interested in applying will do so through the existing army and navy recruitment centers. The military will provide the National Guard’s command structure.
Lopez Obrador also deflected questions Wednesday about a pledge from leftists in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas to block construction of his “Train Maya.” He says they’re entitled to dissent, but he’s not worried.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Spacecraft opens new year with flyby on solar system's edge WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- Trump answers Romney criticism: 'I won big, and he didn't'
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- Trump invites congressional leaders to White House for border security briefing
The Zapatistas harshly criticized Lopez Obrador this week during the 25th anniversary of their brief 1994 armed uprising.