MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says three management-level officials at Mexico’s state-controlled petroleum company will be asked to resign as investigations proceed into suspicious contracts awarded to universities for technical expertise.

Mexico comptroller Irma Erendira Sandoval said Thursday that the Pemex officials, including the current head of exploration and production, had signed off on 25 suspicious contracts since 2012.

Sandoval says the contracts for technical assistance were subcontracted various times.

The three Pemex officials, as well as people close to them, were also found to be partners in some of the subcontracted firms. Other firms appeared to be empty fronts.

Sandoval says the investigations continue and findings will be turned over to federal prosecutors.

Lopez Obrador has made rooting out government corruption his administration’s priority.