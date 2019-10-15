MORELIA, Mexico (AP) — Families of the 13 Mexican police officers killed in an apparent cartel ambush have gathered outside a funeral home in the western state of Michoacan, many of them angry at the government and police chiefs who they believe sent them to a certain death.

The brother of slain officer Marco Antonio González says “the good ones are here,” motioning to the massive funeral hall.

He adds that “those responsible for this, they are also here.” He and other relatives refused to give their names for fear of reprisals.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador calls Monday’s attack “regrettable” but says he remains committed to his security approach in the face of homicide rates that have been setting all-time highs.

López Obrador said Tuesday: “We are going to continue with our strategy.”