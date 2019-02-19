MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila say an empty assembly plant used to house about 1,600 Central American migrants during the past two weeks has closed.
Jose Borrego, a state spokesman, confirmed the closure of the Piedras Negras shelter Tuesday, a day earlier than scheduled. He said additional information would be made available later.
The shelter’s population had been steadily falling since last week as migrants who had obtained humanitarian visas were given bus rides to other cities where they could have a better chance of finding work.
The migrants arrived at the border hoping to request asylum in the United States, but Mexican authorities corralled them in the shelter and only about a dozen were allowed to request asylum each day.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- Alec Baldwin wonders whether Trump's 'SNL' attack poses 'a threat to my safety'
- Coalition of states sues Trump over national-emergency declaration to build border wall
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.