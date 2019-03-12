MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top security official says that “security is deficient in almost the whole country,” after a large group of migrants went missing in northern Mexico.
Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo says the number of men pulled off a bus last week in the border state of Tamaulipas has been reported as anywhere between 19 and 25.
Durazo said Tuesday the conflicting reports came from investigators and the bus driver.
The driver said hooded men pointed guns at the bus and later climbed aboard with a list of names of those they abducted. All were apparently migrants and may have contracted human traffickers to be smuggled into the United States, but they weren’t part of a caravan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Worried travelers seek answers about the 737 MAX 8. Here is what passengers should know.
- Passenger missed boarding doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by minutes
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Pelosi waves off impeachment, says it would divide country
- A shredded book, a passport: What 157 victims left behind VIEW
Durazo said Mexico simply doesn’t have enough police to cover the whole country.