MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca is condemning the slaying of a local mayor shortly after he took office.
Gov. Alejandro Murat confirmed the killing of Tlaxiaco Mayor Alejandro Aparicio Santiago via his Twitter account Tuesday. He promised a thorough investigation and said a suspect was already in custody.
The state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Aparicio had just been sworn in and was headed to a meeting at city hall when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire at him. He was taken to a hospital, but died there later.
Four other people were wounded in the attack.
Tlaxiaco is the hometown of Yalitza Aparicio, star of the film “Roma.” It was not immediately known if she was related to the victim.