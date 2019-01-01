Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca is condemning the slaying of a local mayor shortly after he took office.

Gov. Alejandro Murat confirmed the killing of Tlaxiaco Mayor Alejandro Aparicio Santiago via his Twitter account Tuesday. He promised a thorough investigation and said a suspect was already in custody.

The state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Aparicio had just been sworn in and was headed to a meeting at city hall when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire at him. He was taken to a hospital, but died there later.

Four other people were wounded in the attack.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Tlaxiaco is the hometown of Yalitza Aparicio, star of the film “Roma.” It was not immediately known if she was related to the victim.

The Associated Press