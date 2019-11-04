BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has paid tribute to 10 people killed by a neo-Nazi group in an eastern German city where a tree planted in honor of the first victim was recently destroyed.

Merkel on Monday visited a park in Zwickau, where 10 new trees have now been planted in memory of the people, mostly immigrants, killed by the National Socialist Underground group from 2000-2007.

The NSU’s only known surviving member was sentenced to life imprisonment last year.

Merkel renewed a pledge that “we will do everything … so that such things don’t happen again.”

Last month, an oak tree commemorating the group’s first victim, flower seller Enver Simsek, was sawed down.

As Merkel spoke beside the memorial Monday, a handful of far-right protesters nearby chanted for her to leave.