HOUSTON (AP) — A memorial service will be held in Houston for a 7-year-old black girl who was fatally shot while in a car with her family during an attack that investigators say appears to be a case of mistaken identity and not racially motivated as her family initially believed.

Jazmine Barnes was being remembered Tuesday at The Community of Faith in Houston. The church planned to livestream the service.

A prosecutor announced Monday that two black men suspected in the Dec. 30 drive-by shooting mistakenly thought they were attacking people they’d previously fought at a club. The family had described the shooter as a white man.

One suspect, Eric Black Jr., has been charged with capital murder in the slaying. Authorities have declined to comment on the second suspect.