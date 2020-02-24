LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story February 24, 2020, about the acquittals of eight accused Vagos Motorcycle Club members , The Associated Press relying on information from the U.S. attorney’s office erroneously reported Ernesto Gonzalez’s age. He is 61, not 42.
Correction: Vagos Trial-Casino Shooting story
