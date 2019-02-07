OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Melania Trump, addressing an anti-drug conference, says “recovery is possible.”

The first lady traveled to Maryland on Thursday to address the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s annual youth leadership forum. Her signature “Be Best” campaign focuses on a number of issues, including the opioid crisis.

Mrs. Trump spoke about a former opioid and substance abuse addict who joined her for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

The first lady says Ashley Evans received treatment at an Ohio facility, has been in recovery for over a year and looks forward to being reunited with her daughter.

Mrs. Trump says Evans’ story shows that “recovery is possible” and that community programs can help make a difference.

The first lady was also visiting the Office of National Drug Control Policy for a briefing.